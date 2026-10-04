From Maoist ideology to welfare: How Sukma is rewriting the script of folk theatre

For decades across the dense, forested terrain of southern Bastar’s Sukma, the rhythmic thrum of drums carried an unpromising note. The Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM)—the cultural wing of the CPI (Maoist)—earlier weaponised street plays, traditional tunes, and vernacular verse to propagate ideology, recruit cadres, and keep remote tribal hamlets isolated from the Indian state for decades.

After the armed Maoists wiped out from the Bastar region, in the deep interiors of Sukma, the drums are echoing once again—but the script has been completely rewritten.

Under a pioneering outreach drive dubbed ‘Yojana Jatha’, the Sukma district administration—spearheaded by the District Collector Amit Kumar—has turned the Maoists’ preferred medium on its head. Instead of ideological indoctrination, street theatre, dance, and music are now delivering the tools of state welfare, health, and dignity directly to the doorsteps of communities long cut off by conflict.

The move also recognises that bureaucratic flyers and administrative lectures do not easily resonate in deep-forest settlements, the administration adopted the grassroots cultural playbook to bridge the trust deficit between the state and local communities. Officials of Sukma district routinely carry out the feedback and monitoring of the programme.

Navigating rugged topography and deep interiors across Sukma, Konta, and Chhindgarh development blocks, the travelling performance troupes have already marked their presence across 81 Gram Panchayats so far. The artists travel and preach, they use folk music, dance, and short plays to show local families how to get help from the government.

From March through September, around 18,000 villagers gathered across 41 remote locations—ranging from dusty haat bazaars and village squares to residential Portacabin schools. Crucially, the performances do not arrive wrapped in bureaucratic jargon.