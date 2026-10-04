From Maoist ideology to welfare: How Sukma is rewriting the script of folk theatre

For decades across the dense, forested terrain of southern Bastar’s Sukma, the rhythmic thrum of drums carried an unpromising note. The Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM)—the cultural wing of the CPI (Maoist)—earlier weaponised street plays, traditional tunes, and vernacular verse to propagate ideology, recruit cadres, and keep remote tribal hamlets isolated from the Indian state for decades.
After the armed Maoists wiped out from the Bastar region, in the deep interiors of Sukma, the drums are echoing once again—but the script has been completely rewritten.
Under a pioneering outreach drive dubbed ‘Yojana Jatha’, the Sukma district administration—spearheaded by the District Collector Amit Kumar—has turned the Maoists’ preferred medium on its head. Instead of ideological indoctrination, street theatre, dance, and music are now delivering the tools of state welfare, health, and dignity directly to the doorsteps of communities long cut off by conflict.
The move also recognises that bureaucratic flyers and administrative lectures do not easily resonate in deep-forest settlements, the administration adopted the grassroots cultural playbook to bridge the trust deficit between the state and local communities. Officials of Sukma district routinely carry out the feedback and monitoring of the programme.
Navigating rugged topography and deep interiors across Sukma, Konta, and Chhindgarh development blocks, the travelling performance troupes have already marked their presence across 81 Gram Panchayats so far. The artists travel and preach, they use folk music, dance, and short plays to show local families how to get help from the government.
From March through September, around 18,000 villagers gathered across 41 remote locations—ranging from dusty haat bazaars and village squares to residential Portacabin schools. Crucially, the performances do not arrive wrapped in bureaucratic jargon.
Scripted in local Halbi and Gondi dialects, the plays mirror the real-life struggles of indigenous families, using relatable characters to demonstrate how modern governance functions. Rather than an abstract administrative decree, an Anganwadi service, a medical emergency, or a bank transfer becomes a living scene enacted before the assembly.
“The best part of Yojana Jatha happens when the play or performance ends. The event turns into an open discussion between the villagers, local leaders, and visiting government officers”, said Amit Kumar, district collector.
“By using music and clear dialogue instead of complicated paperwork, Sukma administration is building trust and making sure the feel of good governance reaches every citizen,” said Mukund Thakur, CEO, Sukma Zila Panchayat.
There remains a script packed with welfare and dignity. Each performance weaves essential public services into the narrative.
Healthcare lifelines are one of them. Villagers are guided through the benefits of Ayushman Bharat cards, routine health screenings, and institutional care at the District Hospital. Nutrition and maternal care are also highlighted. Skits focus on maternal and child health through the Women and Child Development Department. Further, troupe artistes actively campaign against school dropouts, encouraging parents to keep their children enrolled while navigating scholarships.
Livelihoods and self-reliance are also in focus. The stage acts break down the mechanics of forming National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) Self-Help Groups, accessing Revolving and Community Investment Funds (RF/CIF), and generating sustainable income through MGNREGA works, shed construction and fisheries.
As for basic infrastructure, practical procedures are laid out for building household toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission (with `12,000 assistance) to curb open defecation, claiming the `1.2 lakh housing grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), accessing clean household tap water via the Jal Jeevan Mission, and picking up job-ready vocational skills.
The performance in ‘Yojana Jatha’ prompts an open, democratic dialogue.