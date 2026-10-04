MahaYuti finalises 3:1:1 formula for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

MUMBAI: The ruling MahaYuti in Maharashtra has finalised the 3:1:1 formula for the biennial polls of the state legislative council. BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan said that the BJP will contest two seats in Pune and one in Nagpur. Voting for the election is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27.

According to MahaYuti leaders, the BJP has decided to contest in Pune graduate and teacher constituencies and Nagpur teacher constituency, while Sambhaji Nagar graduate constituency has been given to the NCP and Amarawati teacher constituency to the Shiv Sena. Earlier, the NCP and Shiv Sena had staked a claim for the Pune graduate constituency, but the BJP had refused.

Chavan said the BJP state unit has shortlisted five candidates for each of the three seats and submitted them to the Central Parliamentary Board of the party for final selection. “We have given a large number of options to the central panel,” he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi also held a meet on the seat sharing arrangement, but its constituents could not reach a consensus. The Congress has shown interest in contesting Amarawati teacher constituency, Nagpur graduate constituency and Pune teacher constituency, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP(SP) will contest one seat each.