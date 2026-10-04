The lifeblood of humanity: How one Muktsar banker built a network of 500 blood donors

For many, arranging blood in an emergency can be an ordeal, but for 34-year-old Deepak Garg, it takes only a few minutes. For the past 14 years, Garg has been arranging blood free of cost for those in need with the help of social media, the WhatsApp group he created, his Instagram page and his personal contacts.

A banker by profession, Garg is the founder of Jai Baba Di Blood Seva Society. He motivates people to donate blood and arranges blood for those in need. He gets more than 100 phone calls daily and arranges blood for 20 to 50 people daily. On average, about 25 units of blood are arranged every day.

“In the last 14 years, I have arranged lakhs of units of blood as, on an average, 300 units are arranged by me and my team per month. We get calls 24x7. We get daily SOS calls for accident cases, delivery cases of pregnant ladies, dengue cases, cases in which a patient gets a blood infection, besides others,” he said.

The society he heads now has 10 members, “friends who are devoted to the cause”, says Garg. The group holds blood donation camps on birthdays and other important occasions. A camp is also held on January 14 every year during the Maghi Mela in Muktsar.

“There are two local blood banks, including one at the Civil Hospital, but these are unable to meet the demand. I sometimes get requests from other places, so I have tied up with donors in other cities and also seek their help when need arises locally,” he adds.

Garg started his WhatsApp group in 2012. It now has contacts of more than 500 people across Punjab, mainly in Muktsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Kotkapura and other places, besides contacts outside the state.