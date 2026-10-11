Chandigarh Diary | Pargat’s grandsons are his lucky charms

Pargat’s grandsons are his lucky charms

For three-time Congress MLA Pargat Singh—the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC)— his grandsons seem to be his lucky charm, as they have arrived at impeccable political timing.

Calling it a moment of “double happiness” for the family, Barinder Preet Kaur Pargat’s wife pointed to a curious family coincidence, saying, “When our first grandson Teg was born, Pargat Singh became an MLA. Now, with the birth of our second grandson, he has become the Punjab Congress president.”

Whether it is luck, destiny or accurate timing, the family considers the little ones auspicious additions to their grandfather’s political journey.

Modi’s social media mantra to BJP leaders

During a meeting on completion of two years of the Nayab Singh Saini government, PM Narendra Modi gave Haryana ministers and MLAs the mantra to get social and stay connected. He asked them to sharpen their social media game for a stronger digital connect with the electorate and told them to highlight their own work and social initiatives. They were advised against turning their handles into publicity boards for government schemes, as individual social media tracking sheets were shared with the legislators by the staff of the PM, suggesting ways to improve online engagement. They were also asked to spend more time among people.