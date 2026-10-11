Delhi protest: Pulse stops at heart of city as security rules

NEW DELHI: The heart of the city was deserted, with barricades and security personnel turning it into a fortress. Jantar Mantar was sealed, and so were all routes leading to it. The designated spot to dissent on Saturday was everything except what it is supposed to be.

Scattered protesters, buses parked askew on streets, and detentions after detentions turned an ordinary weekend into a day of uncertainty for residents and commuters. Familiar routes were difficult to navigate, with barricades at every intersection, and thorough checking at every red signal replayed old memories of the Covid-19 lockdown. Critics called it a state of emergency.

Empty streets of bustling areas wasn’t a familiar scene. Connaught Place was closed with shutters that obeyed the police warning; tourists didn’t find their way to India Gate, and the otherwise crowded market areas were deserted.

The crackdown was affecting areas far beyond the designated protest site. The city’s ordinary routines appeared to take a back seat due to the strong security arrangements. Traders lost business particularly with the festive and wedding season approaching, few missed their flights and some could hardly make it to the hospital to meet their loved ones.

However, Gen Z took to the streets in small groups, fearless of the siege. The denial of the authorities and their show of strength did little to dampen the spirit of the protesters. Some protesters began arriving early, while others were reportedly seen moving around areas near Jantar Mantar from midnight, ahead of the proposed agitation.