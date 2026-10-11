Many dodge police, hide in washrooms to reach Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: With Central Delhi turned into a fortress to prevent people from reaching Jantar Mantar, protesters devised unusual ways to evade security forces and detention, turning Saturday into an elaborate game of hide-and-seek. Activist Sudesh Goyat, a familiar face at recent protests, reportedly posed as a journalist to reach Jantar Mantar. However, after she began giving bytes to reporters and raising slogans, police detained her.

In another incident, more than 20 young protesters were found hiding in an NDMC washroom in Connaught Place, which also provides access to the protest venue. According to police, they had gathered there through the night after restrictions were announced on Friday. Morning checks foiled their plan, and they were taken away in detention vehicles.

Some protesters cited visits to nearby RML Hospital to cross barricades. Police checked their medical documents and detained some after they began raising slogans.

At Kerala House, which has a gate opening towards Jantar Mantar, several CPI(M) leaders, including former chief ministers of different states, had been staying since Friday night. They were detained on Saturday when they stepped out to join the protest.

The restrictions and police checks prompted protesters to look for alternative routes to reach the venue. However, security personnel remained deployed across key access points, monitoring movement and detaining those attempting to join the demonstration.