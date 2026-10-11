NEET re-exam scam case key accused held from Bihar

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police on Saturday claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in connection with the NEET re-examination case with the arrest of the key accused, who had managed to bag a contract for installing biometric verification machines at examination centres.

Acting on a tip-off, the EOU officials conducted a raid at his hideouts and arrested Pramod Kumar, who had been absconding ever since a case was registered at EOU police station in Patna. Kumar reportedly confessed to his crime and revealed the names of his associates – Rahul and Vikas Kumar.

During interrogation, it emerged that Rahul and Vikas, stated to be members of the ‘solver gang’, had helped Pramod bag the contract for installing biometric verification machines at examination centres in Lakhisarai district for NEET re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026.

Pramod had managed to allow scholars (ghost writers) to enter the examination hall after biometric verification and write papers for candidates who had paid a hefty amount for the facility. Md. Sajjad, Subodh and Rohit alias Murari were allegedly assigned the task.

The operators of biometric machines at the examination centres were provided the list of ‘candidates’ (known as scholars) by the members of the paper leak racket. “Pramod will be taken on remand for further interrogation. He was sent to judicial custody,” an investigating officer said.

The racket came to light during examination at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khabour, in Lakhisarai district. Initially a case was registered at Kiul police station against 27 accused. The case was later transferred to EOU for an in-depth investigation.