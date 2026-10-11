Protesters detained after overnight stay at Bangla Sahib

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police detained several protesters from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday afternoon after they reportedly took shelter there overnight to escape restrictions and barricades imposed across the capital ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Police personnel arrived around 1 pm and detained demonstrators who had been unable to reach the protest site. Some people were also detained following arguments with police over access to the premises.

Protesters raised slogans, including “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Jai Bhim”, before being detained. Videos circulating online showed large numbers gathered at the gurdwara, with claims that more than 500 protesters had taken shelter there. Some rushed back inside as the detentions began.

The police action at the shrine’s entrance drew criticism, as protesters had reportedly sought refuge there after restrictions were announced on Friday. Meanwhile, several mosques along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, in Connaught Place and in Daryaganj were found shut on Saturday, with their gates reportedly chained.