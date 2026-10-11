Tahir Hussain let mob use his building: Delhi Court

In its 53-page judgement, the court said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that on February 24, 2020, between 2 pm and 3 pm, a mob gathered on the terrace of Hussain’s house on Main Karawal Nagar Road and used the height to pelt stones at passers-by and nearby properties.

“Hussain allowed the mob to use his building as a vantage point from which it committed a riot and pelted stones upon the public and properties,” the court said. It relied on the testimonies of four public witnesses, who deposed that a large crowd had gathered outside Hussain’s house and a mob on its terrace was pelting stones. None of them placed Hussain among the rioters, which the court said indicated they bore no malice or bias against him.

The court also noted that when the allegations were put to Hussain in his statement, he did not deny that a rioting mob was present on his terrace.

Hussain claimed that the mob had forcibly entered his house and he could not stop it. He also said he had made several calls to the police control room (PCR) to stop the matter and he was unaware of the stone pelting from his terrace.

Also in court

Defamation case on AAP city chief junked

A city court dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by minister Parvesh Verma against AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal declined to take cognisance of the alleged offence under the BNS, finding insufficient grounds to proceed. She said Bharadwaj’s posts and videos were aimed at criticising the government, not defaming anyone, and merely reiterated information already available.