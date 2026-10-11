Traffic crawls in Delhi amid curbs, barricades and diversions

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police imposed traffic restrictions on roads leading to Central Delhi, particularly Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street, from early Saturday morning amid the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) call for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Barricades, vehicle checks and diversions slowed movement on several stretches, while police personnel and paramilitary forces were deployed in large numbers to prevent gatherings near the protest site. Despite relatively low footfall, congestion was reported across parts of Central Delhi as police searched vehicles and checked identity cards and documents of commuters entering areas with offices.

The restrictions affected key stretches, including Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road and Minto Road. Traffic movement was also liable to be affected near Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Madarsa T-point, Samrat Hotel roundabout and the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

According to the traffic advisory, diversions began at 6 am and would be regulated according to the prevailing law and order situation. Commuters were advised to avoid non-essential travel and allow additional time for their journeys.

Those travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi were asked to plan accordingly. Visuals showed a heavy police presence along roads and at barricades around the protest site. Personnel stopped and checked vehicles entering and leaving the area as part of the security arrangements.

The heightened security coincided with restrictions on Metro services and mobile internet. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalised on Saturday.