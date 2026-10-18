Dipke gets bail after ‘peace bond’, Bora freed

NEW DELHI: All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora was released from detention on Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail later in the day by a local court, after he signed a peace bond.
The Delhi Police allowed permission for a Congress rally at the Ramlila Ground on November 1.
Dipke was arrested in a fresh case for violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10. He was produced before a special executive magistrate court, which imposed various conditions on him while granting him relief.
On October 10, he was detained inside a flight at Delhi airport along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. A case for breach of peace was registered. Dipke was released after signing a bond undertaking not to disturb peace for one year. He was made to sign another peace bond on Saturday.
Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. After being released, she called the detentions “illegal”.
“I was detained at Mandi House and kept here (at the police station) the whole night, until 5 am. Why are you (police) carrying out these illegal detentions? These things have been happening in this country for a long time, and this movement has clearly shown that such detentions are taking place. It has brought these kinds of detentions to light. They claim that they adhere to law and order and go by the book, but none of that is happening,” Bora said.