Five of family found dead at Greater Noida home

LUCKNOW / NEW DELHI: Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village in Greater Noida after having dinner on Friday night. The police suspect food poisoning as a possible cause, however a food safety officer, who visited the place, contradicted the police version and said that it could be a case of poisoning.

The police have identified the deceased as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and their three children—two sons aged 11 and three and a seven-year-old daughter. “According to local residents, except the mother of the deceased couple, the family had eaten noodles on Friday night. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established,” the Noida police said in a statement.

Food safety officer O P Singh, who visited the spot, said that it appeared to be “a case of poisoning”, and may not be an outcome of “food poisoning”. He said no suspicious items or expired products were found during an examination of the food packets recovered from the home of the deceased. “Had it been a case of food poisoning, there would have been symptoms, but nothing like that was found,” he added.