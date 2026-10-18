Fracas in Congress over ‘soft approach’ to Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Brewing resentment within the Congress has found a fresh outlet as more Congress leaders rallied behind Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, in his open criticism against the UDF government’s stand in the CMRL pay-off case. Close on the heels of Kuzhalnadan accusing the government of going soft on former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an array of leaders including former KPCC president K Sudhakaran joined the criticism.
Significantly, Sudhakaran’s open support to Kuzhalnadan comes at a time when there is growing unease within the party against Chief Minister V D Satheesan. UDF convener Adoor Prakash had openly come out against Satheesan for lack of consultations within the front. Kuzhalnadan had criticised the government over the delay in registering a case against Pinarayi. After Kuzhalnadan reminded the government not to forget how the Left treated former chief minister Oommen Chandy, the bandwagon got louder as more youngsters, especially MLAs, voiced support. After party spokesperson Jinto John criticised the government asking not to create an impression of protecting Pinarayi Vijayan, Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh too joined the chorus.
He shared a cryptic social media post with a scene from the Malayalam film ‘Godfather’, featuring the character Anjooran asking “What all should I forget?” Mahesh posted the same with a message ‘Let this remain here for the time being.’
Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen also supported Kuzhalnadan saying the party should listen to the latter. “The UDF has a more humanitarian approach compared to the LDF. The LDF government tried to trap my father in a fake case.
He was targeted and denied justice. The people answered them by electing Satheesan as the chief minister. Let the government do what is ‘just’ and take its time. But we should not forget the fact that this is not how the opposition worked when they were in power,” Chandy Oommen told media.
However the biggest jolt against the leadership, especially Satheesan came in the form of K Sudhakaran on Saturday night, as the veteran lashed out at the leadership, with an indirect dig at the chief minister. Speaking to the media, Sudhakaran wondered whether there is a capable government in power. “We support Mathew Kuzhalnadan who has political clarity. No one can threaten or intimidate him. We are here to stand by him and protect him,” Sudhakaran said in an apparent message to Satheesan, with whom Kuzhalnadan had a tiff at the parliamentary party meeting the other day. Criticising the government, Sudhakaran urged it to take legal action.
Curiously even as the government is facing criticism from within for its stand on Pinarayi, Maria Oommen’s Facebook post of an old clip of her father Oommen Chandy went viral on Saturday. Chandy was seen saying “I don’t like revenge.” The post comes amid growing differences within the party.