Fracas in Congress over ‘soft approach’ to Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Brewing resentment within the Congress has found a fresh outlet as more Congress leaders rallied behind Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, in his open criticism against the UDF government’s stand in the CMRL pay-off case. Close on the heels of Kuzhalnadan accusing the government of going soft on former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an array of leaders including former KPCC president K Sudhakaran joined the criticism.

Significantly, Sudhakaran’s open support to Kuzhalnadan comes at a time when there is growing unease within the party against Chief Minister V D Satheesan. UDF convener Adoor Prakash had openly come out against Satheesan for lack of consultations within the front. Kuzhalnadan had criticised the government over the delay in registering a case against Pinarayi. After Kuzhalnadan reminded the government not to forget how the Left treated former chief minister Oommen Chandy, the bandwagon got louder as more youngsters, especially MLAs, voiced support. After party spokesperson Jinto John criticised the government asking not to create an impression of protecting Pinarayi Vijayan, Karunagappally MLA C R Mahesh too joined the chorus.

He shared a cryptic social media post with a scene from the Malayalam film ‘Godfather’, featuring the character Anjooran asking “What all should I forget?” Mahesh posted the same with a message ‘Let this remain here for the time being.’

Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen also supported Kuzhalnadan saying the party should listen to the latter. “The UDF has a more humanitarian approach compared to the LDF. The LDF government tried to trap my father in a fake case.