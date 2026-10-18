President Murmu, PM Modi to visit Odisha in October last week

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) greenfield data centre and enterprise computing and cyber security training institute at Info Valley-II near Jatni on October 25.

This was announced after a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, where preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister as well as President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Mayurbhanj on October 28 and 29 were reviewed.

Official sources said the spread over 18.55 acres, the new facility will serve as a secondary/backup data centre to the RBI’s primary facility in Navi Mumbai (Kharghar), enhancing national financial data security, currency management, payment and settlement systems, and business continuity. Officials said that the data centre will fill the need for cutting edge facilities for research and capacity building in emerging areas of banking and cyber security for RBI.

Then RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had laid the foundation stone for the data centre on March 22, 2023. According to the tentative itinerary, the chief secretary’s office said that the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at around 4 pm. His programme will be for one hour at the inauguration site. After that he will return to Bhubaneswar and leave for New Delhi.

According to President Murmu’s tentative itinerary, she will arrive in the state on October 28 and travel from the Dandabose Airstrip in Rairangpur to the Maa Kichakeshwari Temple at Bahalda. She is also expected to visit the Laxmi Mandap at Mahuldiha and her residence in Rairangpur.