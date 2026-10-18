Public argument on Mahabharata

UTTAR PRADESH: At Ajgara in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, a 5,000-year-old conversation from the Mahabharata has found a new audience as thousands have gathered to debate truth, morality, duty and equality. District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey has taken the legendary Yaksh Samvad beyond its mythological setting, turning it into a district-wide exercise in public debate and critical thinking that has reached 1,148 gram panchayats and 279 urban wards.

The Yaksh Samvad recounts how Yudhishthir, the eldest of Pandu’s sons, answered a series of questions posed by a Yaksha to bring his brothers back to life. His brothers had died after failing to answer the questions when they went to fetch drinking water from the Yaksha’s pond. The exchange, centred on morality, truth, duty and human conduct, remains one of the Mahabharata’s enduring philosophical episodes.

Ajgara has hosted a traditional fair for generations, but Pandey has sought to revive more than a cultural tradition. He admits that he was initially unaware of the site’s significance. “When I came to Pratapgarh as DM, I came to know about the significance of the place which had witnessed the Yaksha-Yudhishthir Samvad,” he says.

The idea of organising debates on ethics, morality, gender equality, truth and duty initially came with uncertainty. Pandey was unsure how people would respond to an initiative that invited them to engage with philosophical questions rather than simply attend a cultural programme.

“Initially, it was shooting in the dark as I was trying to understand how people would take such an initiative. However, there was a thought that when we are so particular about preserving our age-old traditions, why not hold a debate on the topics from our spiritual history which reflect on the issues very much relevant even today,” he says.