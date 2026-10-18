SWR vigilance chief accused of using inspection coach to transport household goods from Jaipur to Hubballi

The officer entitled for shifting of household goods in a railway parcel coach, but he used a Railway Inspection Carriage, which is strictly for official purpose. “The inspection carriage of SWR was booked in the name of Manoj Kumar on the pretext of Vigilance work at Jaipur. The saloon left for Hubballi station on October 6. Household items such as washing machine, refrigerator, electrical items, gym equipment, chairs and other baggage were alighted in Hubballi on October 12,” a source said.

This is not all. Three staff including a SWR technician and RPF constable accompanied the officer to Jaipur and returned with the household luggage, the source added.

P Ananth, General Manager of the South Western Railway, said that the case is under investigation by the Railway Board. “The particular officer has been transferred as of now and has been relieved from the South Western Railways,” he said.