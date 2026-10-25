A man whose blood runs on humanity

WEST BENGAL : Toran Sheikh, a 50-year-old road worker from Khalipur village in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman, has donated blood 105 times since 1998, even as he struggles to support his family on daily wages.

His work takes him across Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman and parts of Murshidabad, where he repairs roads under contractors engaged by local administrations, braving scorching summers and bitter winters. A Class IV pass-out, Sheikh earns around `700-800 a day to support his wife, two daughters and son. They live in a mud house with a straw roof. Road repair work stops for about three months during the monsoon, beginning in July. To make ends meet, he also supplies labourers to contractors in Khalipur and Bamundi. He began volunteering for blood donation in 1998, when he donated blood to a worker who lost a large amount of blood in a road accident.

“There is no justification to verify the identity of a distressed person in term of religion, cast and creed. No difference in colour and religion should be taken into account when someone cries for blood. In 1998, I realised for the first time how a single drop of blood can save a life. Donating blood for an accident victim, who used to work with me, was an eye opener for me and since then I got involved with voluntary blood donation movement,” he said.

Despite his financial difficulties, Sheikh formed the Katwa Sub-division Voluntary Blood Donation Forum to organise camps in remote villages and encourage residents to donate blood. “It becomes difficult to run my family during monsoon when road repairs are not usually done but the poverty could never prevent me from organising awareness on voluntary blood donation movements and camps throughout the year.