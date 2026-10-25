From $8 in hand to IDBI bank as crown jewel

At 22, a chemical engineer with a degree from IIT-Madras had just about $8 in his wallet when he left India for Canada. Fifty-four years later, he is the founder, chairman and chief executive of the Toronto-based $55.5 billion insurance giant Fairfax Financial Holdings, who just cracked a deal with the Indian government for its majority stake in IDBI Bank.

Vivian Prem Watsa, often called the Canadian Warren Buffet, was born in August 1950 in Hyderabad as the third of the four children to an Anglican Christian maths teacher Manohar Clarence Watsa. After attending the Hyderabad Public School, he moved to IIT-Madras and then to Canada in 1972, where he secured an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Ontario. Interestingly, the self-made Watsa funded the Canadian education by selling furnaces and air conditioners door to door.

Watsa began his career with Confederation Life, a Canadian insurance company, as a research analyst in 1974. That was his introduction to the world of investments and insurance and the discipline of assessing businesses for their underlying worth. His mentor John Watson introduced him to the investment philosophy of Benjamin Graham, who is widely regarded as the father of value investing.

Within a decade, Watsa was ready to be an entrepreneur. He roped in his former boss Tony Hamblin to start an investment firm Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel in 1984. Next year, his nascent firm took over Markel Financial, a bankrupt Canadian truck insurance firm, and renamed it Fairfax Financial Holdings two years later, which grossed $55.5 billion in revenue in 2025.