Jaipur Diary | Bhajan-Modi: Courtesy call or Delhi calling?

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma’s recent meeting with PM Modi has set Rajasthan’s political grapevine buzzing. Officially, the CM met Modi on October 15 to seek guidance on development plans. But the timing - after former BJP MLA Attar Singh Bhadana’s killing and the alleged assault by cops on an RSS pracharak at a police station in rural Jaipur - has fuelled intense speculation about a sterner conversation. CM Sharma’s subsequent meeting with Union minister CR Patil added further fuel to the wild chatter. Was Delhi seeking answers for the ugly mishaps? There is no official confirmation. For now, talk of changes remains just that – talk.

After former CM Raje, is Rathore being sidelined?

Rajendra Rathore’s patience finally appears to be wearing thin. The former LoP in Rajasthan Assembly, Rathore’s son Parakram Singh and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh have both filed nominations for Churu Zilla Parishad seats. But their BJP tickets remain pending. BJP insiders are buzzing about Rathore expressing displeasure at a meeting, prompting CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to intervene. Publicly, however, Rathore is rallying behind BJP candidates. Since his 2023 assembly defeat, speculation about Rathore getting some crucial political posts or assignments has so far yielded little. Comparisons with Vasundhara Raje’s sidelining are now circulating.