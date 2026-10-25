Man held from Delhi over sting operation video on Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly uploading videos related to the alleged sting operation against former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

The accused has been identified as Ritesh Pandey, who is from Uttar Pradesh and is in his early 20s.

Pandey was traced after the police digitally investigated the videos and found the source. He is said to have used a second-hand mobile phone and a Wi-Fi connection to upload the videos to avoid detection. He allegedly got a pen drive from a person said to be associated with a regional political party.

A senior officer said that the probe is on to establish the source of the video, the circumstances under which it was recorded and circulated, and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged sting operation. Pandey has revealed a name and summons has been issued to the latter, the officer said.