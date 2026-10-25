MeitY secretary says 303 government websites are vulnerable

CHENNAI: India’s cyber security agency has flagged 303 government, state-owned and critical-sector websites as potentially vulnerable to a pair of serious flaws in the PHP programming language, S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said on Saturday.

Krishnan told this newpaper that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had identified 89 instances belonging to central government bodies and 80 to state and union territory governments. Central public sector undertakings account for 27, state-owned companies for 24 and critical-sector organisations for 83.

They are part of about 60,000 Indian websites CERT-In has identified as vulnerable to the flaws, known as PHP2Shell, he added. The numbers come with a caveat. “These figures represent potentially vulnerable instances identified for further verification and do not constitute confirmed vulnerable installations,” Krishnan said.

“The concerned entities are required to verify the vulnerability status of the identified instances and undertake necessary mitigation measures, wherever applicable.”

CERT-In has observed, and received reports of, active attempts to exploit the vulnerabilities, Krishnan said. It has identified the associated indicators of compromise and is alerting key organisations to the mitigation steps they need to take.