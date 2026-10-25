PM Modi to unveil infrastructure facilities in Odisha today

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Info Valley-II in Jatni on Sunday.

Modi is expected to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 4.30 pm after completing engagements in Varanasi. From the airport, he will fly by an India Air Force helicopter to a temporary helipad in Khurda from where he will proceed by road to the facility for the inauguration.

The RBI’s new facility has been designed to meet the central bank’s computing requirements and provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready digital infrastructure for the banks and the wider financial sector. Four data centres at the facility will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems, besides other flagship initiatives of the RBI.

The facility has received Tier-IV certification from the Uptime Institute, a global benchmark for data centre infrastructure, placing it in the highest category of operational resilience. It is among the largest Tier IV certified facilities in the global banking, financial services and insurance sector.

The infrastructure is expected to strengthen the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services and provide a secure foundation for India’s increasingly technology-driven financial ecosystem. It will also reinforce the RBI’s position in digital infrastructure among central banks worldwide.