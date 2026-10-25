Railways seeks stern actions to curb stone-pelting on trains

NEW DELHI: Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF officials discussed security challenges posed by stone-pelting on moving trains and called for enhanced surveillance and strict action against offenders to curb such incidents.

According to official data, 12,157 stone-pelting incidents were registered in which 8,441 people were arrested during five years from 2021 to 2025.

Between July and December 2025, a total of 1,698 stone-pelting cases were recorded across railway divisions. Even premium trains, such as Vande Bharat Express, Swarn Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express, were targeted.

The 8th all-India conference of GRP chiefs, convened by the RPF to deliberate on measures to curb stone-pelting incidents, concluded on Friday. The conference emphasised strengthening coordination among the RPF, GRP and police.

Another highlight of the conference was the on-boarding of GRP personnel onto the RailMadad platform to improve passenger grievance redressal with timely information-sharing and complaint monitoring. “The conference also deliberated on crowd management during Diwali, Chhath and other festivals. Northern Railway’s Delhi division highlighted coordinated efforts with police, GRP and metro authorities, supported by CCTV surveillance, public announcements, barricading, designated holding areas and dedicated control rooms,” the railways said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts, technological advancements, innovation and a shared commitment among railway authorities, RPF, GRP and police to tackle security challenges.