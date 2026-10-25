Turning a new leaf

ASSAM : For generations, education has taken a back seat to the struggle for survival in many tea garden families in Assam. In a remote corner of the state, Anindita Gogoi is trying to change that. Her library movement is drawing children who have never attended school, as well as those who dropped out, back towards education.

Gogoi’s journey began in 2020, when she was pursuing a second master’s degree in social work after completing her post-graduation in history. During visits to Kanubari Tea Estate and neighbouring tea gardens in upper Assam’s Charaideo district, bordering Nagaland, she was studying common diseases affecting tea workers and their families. What she saw among the children left a lasting impression on her.

Most families did not send their children to school, while many of those who did saw them drop out, usually at the primary level. She found only four students preparing for the Class X board examination.

Concerned by the situation, Gogoi began looking for ways to encourage children to learn. She eventually settled on the idea of a street library and started one with 100 books in her residential complex at Bhogbari village. It soon became a welcoming space where children who had never attended school could play, explore and learn.

The library initially had books for both children and adults. As the initiative grew, Gogoi realised that children needed a space of their own. So, she set up the Totto-chan Children’s Library, followed by the Totto-chan Community Library. All three now operate from her house under the aegis of the Totto-chan Community Library, a registered NGO.

Together, the libraries have around 10,000 books, all bought by Gogoi with her own money.