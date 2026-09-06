28 more Zilla Parishads to come into effect in AP on Sept 25

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered the reconstitution of 28 Zilla Praja Parishads (ZPPs) in line with the State’s 28-district administrative setup, replacing the existing 13 ZPPs from September 25, 2026.

The decision comes as the tenure of the present elected ZPP bodies is scheduled to end on September 24. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued orders on Saturday for the formation of a ZPP for each of the 28 districts. A district-wise list of Mandal Praja Parishads (MPPs) forming part of each ZPP has been notified as part of the reorganisation. Andhra Pradesh had 13 districts when the existing ZPPs were constituted.

The State was subsequently reorganised into 26 districts with effect from April 4, 2022. Later, Markapuram and Polavaram were constituted as additional revenue districts through Gazette Notifications issued on November 27, 2025, taking the total number of districts in the State to 28.

The elected bodies of the present ZPPs assumed office on September 25, 2021, and their five-year term will end on

September 24, 2026. The state government has now decided to bring the ZPP structure in line with the present district administration for effective local self governance.