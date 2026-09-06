A big dream that defied disability

Shashi, 32, comes from Karsog in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. She was born with a disability affecting both her legs, making many ordinary activities more difficult from childhood. But her disability never became a reason for her to withdraw from life.
She grew up in a farming family. Her father is a farmer and her mother a homemaker. The family lived a simple life in a rural environment where medical facilities were limited, roads were not always convenient and exposure to opportunities outside the village was limited. Growing up as a girl with a disability in such an environment was not easy.
In small towns, there is often limited understanding of para sports, disability rights and independent living. Girls are often expected to remain close to home, and for a girl with a disability, those expectations can be even stronger. But Shashi’s parents never allowed fear to determine her future. They understood that their daughter needed education and freedom.
Shashi completed her education in Karsog, including a B.Ed., an MA in Hindi and a PGDCA in Computer Applications. Alongside her studies, she remained involved in village life, farming and daily responsibilities. These experiences developed the discipline and hardworking nature that later helped her face the demands of competitive sport.
Leaving her hometown was one of the biggest decisions of her life. She had to enter a world very different from the village she knew. The language, transportation, lifestyle, environment and social surroundings were unfamiliar. She had to learn to travel, work, live independently and protect herself in a new city.
For her parents, allowing their daughter to leave home was also difficult. They worried about her safety and future, but chose to give her courage instead of restrictions. That encouragement gave Shashi the confidence to take her first major step.
Around the age of 25, she was introduced to para sports. Her first important experience came through wheelchair basketball. She represented Delhi and participated in a national-level competition in Tamil Nadu.
Shashi began exploring different para-sport opportunities and eventually chose para badminton as her professional goal. At a National Championship in Uttarakhand, she met Ranjit Sir, an important figure in the development of para badminton in India. He encouraged her to take badminton seriously and helped her understand the discipline required to compete at a higher level.
Shashi moved to Tamil Nadu in February 2020 for professional badminton training. It was another major sacrifice. She had left her family and travelled far from Himachal because she believed professional preparation could take her closer to representing India.
The Covid-19 pandemic, however, disrupted the sporting world. Training programmes stopped, competitions were cancelled and athletes were forced to return home. Shashi also returned to Himachal in 2022.
The interruption was difficult, but she did not abandon her ambition. She continued her academic development, completed her PGDCA, prepared for government examinations and explored employment opportunities. She also understood that financial independence was necessary. Para badminton requires money for coaching, equipment, nutrition, travel and participation.
In November 2023, Shashi moved to Gujarat. Under the continued guidance of Ranjit Sir, she resumed structured badminton training. Gujarat became another chapter in her life, allowing her to continue both her career and sporting journey. Today, Shashi trains
at the Sports Authority of India in Gandhinagar while working as an Executive, Air Operations & Customer Services with IndiGo Airlines at Ahmedabad Airport.