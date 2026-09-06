A big dream that defied disability

Shashi, 32, comes from Karsog in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. She was born with a disability affecting both her legs, making many ordinary activities more difficult from childhood. But her disability never became a reason for her to withdraw from life.

She grew up in a farming family. Her father is a farmer and her mother a homemaker. The family lived a simple life in a rural environment where medical facilities were limited, roads were not always convenient and exposure to opportunities outside the village was limited. Growing up as a girl with a disability in such an environment was not easy.

In small towns, there is often limited understanding of para sports, disability rights and independent living. Girls are often expected to remain close to home, and for a girl with a disability, those expectations can be even stronger. But Shashi’s parents never allowed fear to determine her future. They understood that their daughter needed education and freedom.

Shashi completed her education in Karsog, including a B.Ed., an MA in Hindi and a PGDCA in Computer Applications. Alongside her studies, she remained involved in village life, farming and daily responsibilities. These experiences developed the discipline and hardworking nature that later helped her face the demands of competitive sport.

Leaving her hometown was one of the biggest decisions of her life. She had to enter a world very different from the village she knew. The language, transportation, lifestyle, environment and social surroundings were unfamiliar. She had to learn to travel, work, live independently and protect herself in a new city.

For her parents, allowing their daughter to leave home was also difficult. They worried about her safety and future, but chose to give her courage instead of restrictions. That encouragement gave Shashi the confidence to take her first major step.