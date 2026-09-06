Bihar makes prior state approval mandatory for CBI probes into state officials, bodies under its control

PATNA: The Bihar government has made it mandatory for the CBI to obtain prior consent from the state government before investigating allegations against government officials, employees or entities under its control, according to a Home (Police) Department notification.

The notification, issued in the name of the Governor under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, lays down the circumstances under which the CBI can conduct investigations in the state. While consent is generally granted for CBI probes involving Central government employees, public sector undertakings and certain private individuals, the notification makes it clear that investigations concerning Bihar government servants or state-controlled bodies will require the state’s explicit approval.

Such consent will be considered on a case-by-case basis after the state receives a proposal from the central investigating agency under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the notification said.

The move effectively places an additional procedural requirement on CBI investigations involving Bihar government personnel and state-controlled organisations.