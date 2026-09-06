Game of Thorns: Assam forest officer turns fallen tree thorns into art and a conservation tool

A forest officer in Assam is receiving appreciation for his “Palmed Handicraft”, which combines traditional craftsmanship with environmental conservation by turning the fallen thorns of Indian Prickly Ash trees (Zanthoxylum rhetsa) into artistic pieces. The initiative has two objectives: creating livelihood opportunities, particularly for people living on the fringes of protected forests, and helping conserve the environment.

This thorny tree species can be systematically or scientifically planted along the boundary of premises, agriculture lands, tea gardens and other protected areas to serve as a natural fence. Restoring and reinforcing the boundary areas through scientific reintroduction and systematic plantation of this tree species could help regulate wild animal movement and routes, thereby reducing particularly human-elephant conflict, which is common in Assam.

Deputy Ranger Krishna Das, 37, who is currently posted at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district, uses fallen Zanthoxylum rhetsa thorns to make decorative and functional products that also have traditional and socio-religious significance.

Born at Barchalla in Sonitpur, Das developed a keen interest in art as a child, drawing pictures and portraits with pencils. He even dreamt of pursuing a career in art but ended up joining the Forest Department as a forester in 2012. He has continued to practice art alongside his official duties.

During 2019-20, after coming across Indian Prickly Ash trees, Das conceived the idea of using their thorns to create artistic pieces.

“The thorn sizes of the handicraft are not the same but come under the palm of a hand. The art is best appreciated in the palm of a hand, where its detail and beauty can be fully experienced. This is why I call it Palmed Handicraft,” he says.