Game of Thorns: Assam forest officer turns fallen tree thorns into art and a conservation tool

A forest officer in Assam is receiving appreciation for his “Palmed Handicraft”, which combines traditional craftsmanship with environmental conservation by turning the fallen thorns of Indian Prickly Ash trees (Zanthoxylum rhetsa) into artistic pieces. The initiative has two objectives: creating livelihood opportunities, particularly for people living on the fringes of protected forests, and helping conserve the environment.
This thorny tree species can be systematically or scientifically planted along the boundary of premises, agriculture lands, tea gardens and other protected areas to serve as a natural fence. Restoring and reinforcing the boundary areas through scientific reintroduction and systematic plantation of this tree species could help regulate wild animal movement and routes, thereby reducing particularly human-elephant conflict, which is common in Assam.
Deputy Ranger Krishna Das, 37, who is currently posted at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district, uses fallen Zanthoxylum rhetsa thorns to make decorative and functional products that also have traditional and socio-religious significance.
Born at Barchalla in Sonitpur, Das developed a keen interest in art as a child, drawing pictures and portraits with pencils. He even dreamt of pursuing a career in art but ended up joining the Forest Department as a forester in 2012. He has continued to practice art alongside his official duties.
During 2019-20, after coming across Indian Prickly Ash trees, Das conceived the idea of using their thorns to create artistic pieces.
“The thorn sizes of the handicraft are not the same but come under the palm of a hand. The art is best appreciated in the palm of a hand, where its detail and beauty can be fully experienced. This is why I call it Palmed Handicraft,” he says.
Das says the craft does not involve cutting or damaging trees. The thorns fall naturally from the bark after they mature. He carves individual thorns into different shapes, including birds, using virtually no investment. The tools are also made from discarded materials, including spokes from damaged or unused umbrellas and bicycles. No machinery or electric tools are used.
Wherever he is posted, Das promotes the craft among forest dwellers. He believes it can provide an alternative livelihood for people living near protected forests, reducing their dependence on forest resources.
“Normally, a protected forest faces pressure from people living in its fringe areas. They don’t have any means to earn a livelihood, so they enter forests to fell trees or hunt animals. I inspire them to learn the art of Palmed Handicraft, so that they can earn a living while also helping protect our forests and the environment,” he says.
He has showcased his products to senior Forest Department officials and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and sought their guidance. Das says he is unaware of anyone else making artistic pieces from Zanthoxylum rhetsa thorns. He has approached the department regarding a patent. If granted, he plans to explore the commercial potential of the products in India and abroad and encourage more people to learn the craft.
Das has also submitted a concept paper to the Forest Department seeking promotion of Palmed Handicraft, particularly as a means of empowering marginalised communities and women through economic independence. He has proposed plantations of Zanthoxylum rhetsa across Assam to increase the availability of raw material. The proposal is under examination.
Zanthoxylum rhetsa, a member of the Rutaceae family, grows to 33-37 metres in the Western Ghats and is found across warm, temperate and subtropical regions. Das says tribal communities in India have traditionally used available spice materials in cooking, medicines, food preservation and perfumes. He also points to the plant’s antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antibacterial properties.
For Das, the craft is also a continuation of the artistic interest he could not pursue as a profession. “Life is like that. Sometimes, you are compelled to do something out of necessity even when your heart lies elsewhere. There is pressure from family and society to build a career and earn a livelihood. When I see singers and artisans excelling in the fields they are passionate about, I feel that I could have also made a name in art,” he says.
In 2020, Das lost some of his most cherished possessions when a fire destroyed his house. Among the things he lostwere his pencil portraits and other drawings he had made over the years.
Das came to the notice of then Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Special Chief Secretary MK Yadava last year when the duo went to Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary to attend a plantation drive. Patowary was so impressed with Palmed Handicraft that he instructed senior forest officials to promote it.
The incumbent Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also praised Das. He had come to know of Palmed Handicraft from Yadava during a visit to Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary earlier this year. Das says he is receiving full support from the department.
“For the patent, I am going through my department. I have submitted all the necessary documents to a senior official of the department,” Das says. According to him, the Palmed Handicraft products are free from infestation. Yet, he applies a certain chemical to the finished products to protect them from infestation and damage caused by moisture.
As he works on his craft only after official duties, it takes more than a month to complete one product. He once carved one for the late legendary singer-musician Zubeen Garg.
“He had come to attend the silver jubilee celebration of our Bihu committee at Barchalla. I had carved a rhino on a Zanthoxylum rhetsa thorn in just two hours and gifted it to him. He exclaimed that it was beautiful,” says Das.
In his concept paper submitted to the department, he mentioned that the handicraft sector has immense potential for generating employment. “The handicraft sector is labour-intensive and with proper market linkages and expansion of local handicraft businesses, the migration of people from rural areas to urban areas could be potentially reduced.
“The handicraft products of Assam have gained recognition all over the world for their simplicity and elegance.
The colorful Assamese ‘zapi’ (headgear), bell and brass metalwork, traditional Assamese jewellery and masks used in plays are testament to Assam’s rich craftsmanship,” he further wrote.
NO USE OF ELECTRIC TOOLS, MACHINERY
Born at Barchalla in Sonitpur, Das developed a keen interest in art as a child, drawing pictures and portraits with pencils. He even dreamt of pursuing a career in art but ended up joining the Forest Department as a forester in 2012. He has continued to practice art alongside his official duties. During 2019-20, after coming across Indian Prickly Ash trees, Das conceived the idea of using their thorns to create artistic pieces. Das says the craft does not involve cutting or damaging trees.
The thorns fall naturally from the bark after they mature. He carves individual thorns into different shapes, including birds, using virtually no investment. The tools are also made from discarded materials, including spokes from damaged or unused umbrellas and bicycles. No machinery or electric tools are used. Wherever he is posted, Das promotes the craft among forest dwellers.