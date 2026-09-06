Srinagar Diary: J&K MBBS, BDS interns begin indefinite strike, demand hike in monthly stipend to Rs 30,000

J&K gears up for maiden international film fest

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for the First International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) from September 7 to 10. The four-day festival, which aims to bring filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences together in one of India’s most distinctive cultural landscapes, has evoked an enthusiastic response from filmmakers across the globe and would be held in Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Jammu. The festival has received an enthusiastic response from global filmmakers, with organisers receiving around 1,100 submissions from 92 countries. Of these, 135 entries from more than 40 countries have been shortlisted.

J&K medical interns on indefinite stipend stir

The MBBS and BDS interns in J&K have launched an indefinite strike, demanding a substantial increase in their monthly stipend. The interns are seeking a hike from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000, arguing that the stipend has remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation, long working hours and emergency duties. They began their strike on August 31 and have vowed to continue it until the government approves and formally issues an order enhancing their stipend. On Friday, representatives of the protesting interns met J&K Health Minister Sakina Itoo in an attempt to resolve the issue. However, the meeting failed tobreak the deadlock.