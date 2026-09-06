The woman who keeps flying into disaster: Nepal pilot's 100 rescue missions in six days

In the aftermath of Nepal’s devastating floods and landslides, rescue workers have been forced to venture into places where roads have disappeared, bridges have been swept away and entire communities have been cut off. Among them are several unsung heroes, like people whose quick decisions have saved lives when there was little time to think.

In Nuwakot, Rajendra Dawadi, principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, helped save around 900 students by evacuating them within minutes as floodwaters came rushing in.

But among the many encountered during the relief and rescue effort, Captain Priya Adhikari stands out for another reason. She keeps flying into the disaster.

Nepal’s first woman helicopter captain, Adhikari has flown about 100 rescue missions in just six days, taking her into some of the most difficult terrain along the Nepal-Tibet border.

In places such as Timure in Rasuwa district, the destruction left communities isolated and rescue teams with few options. Roads and bridges had been destroyed, while unstable slopes, landslides, debris and unpredictable weather made ground access extremely difficult.

The helicopter became the lifeline. For Adhikari, flying into such conditions is not new. Her career has been built around some of the most demanding forms of aviation in Nepal, high-altitude flying and search-and-rescue operations in the Himalayas.

Her journey to the cockpit began almost by accident.

She was studying for a degree in environmental science and working as cabin crew with a domestic airline when friends casually asked her to join a helicopter crew on a regular flight. It was a cold winter morning. She stepped into the helicopter not knowing that the experience would change the direction of her life.