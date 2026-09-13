Congress spars with RJD on MLC seat allocations in Bihar, to field eight candidates

PATNA: Differences have emerged within Opposition Mahagathbandhan ahead of elections for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC).

The Election Commission is set to announce the election schedule for four graduate and as many teacher constituencies soon. A day after Lalu Prasad’s RJD announced candidates for six out of the eight seats, the Congress on Saturday said that the grand old party will field its candidates on all eight seats. “Congress was not taken into confidence before releasing candidates’ list by RJD,” party leader Asit Nath Tiwary said.

He accused the RJD of not following coalition dharma and said that the decision to release the names of candidates for the election was taken by the top brass of RJD. But Congress, which is an ally of Mahagathandhan, was not taken into confidence while finalising the seats it wanted to contest,

Tiwary added. RJD has fielded Sanjeev Kumar Singh from the Patna teacher constituency, Dilip Kumar from the Patna graduate constituency, Nitesh Kumar from the Kosi graduate, Anil Kumar Jha from the Darbhanga graduate, and Prof. Jay Ram Yadav from Saran teacher constituency and Dr Rashmi Vinayak Gautam from Tirhut graduate constituency.