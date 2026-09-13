Dehradun Diary | Month-long campaign in Uttarakhand inspired by Viksit Bharat

Uttarakhand is preparing a month-long “Seva Sankalp” campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to October 17, blending public service with the Viksit Bharat 2047 pitch. The Chief Minister said 11 activities would draw in students, women, youth, parents, beneficiaries, representatives and civil society. “The idea is not merely to showcase schemes and achievements but to make citizens active partners through service, dialogue, innovation and public participation,” he said. Plans range from lamp-lighting ceremonies, plays and Anganwadi outreach to plantation drives cleanliness campaigns and health camps.
Lessons on survival for schoolchildren
Every government and non-government school in the state will prepare a disaster-management plan tailored to local geography and risks. The move follows directions from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Disaster Management Minister Madan Kaushik. “Each plan will identify hazards, evacuation routes, assembly points and responsibilities,” said Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. Schools will map threats from earthquakes, landslides, floods, cloudbursts, avalanches and fires. Emergency contacts, first-aid kits, rescue gear, parent alerts and mock drills will be mandatory.
Parking push eases congestion in the hills
Uttarakhand’s hill roads have gained some breathing space, with the Housing Department completing 63 parking projects capable of accommodating 4,202 vehicles across 10 districts in four years. Almora leads the tally with 1,087 spaces, followed by Nainital (679), Champawat (600), Uttarkashi (477), Pithoragarh (309), Rudraprayag (304), Pauri (256), Chamoli (201), Tehri (163) and Bageshwar (126). Depending on available land, the network includes surface, multilevel and automated facilities. The state says the expansion is intended to ease congestion for residents, tourists and Char Dham pilgrims.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com