Dehradun Diary | Month-long campaign in Uttarakhand inspired by Viksit Bharat

Uttarakhand is preparing a month-long “Seva Sankalp” campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to October 17, blending public service with the Viksit Bharat 2047 pitch. The Chief Minister said 11 activities would draw in students, women, youth, parents, beneficiaries, representatives and civil society. “The idea is not merely to showcase schemes and achievements but to make citizens active partners through service, dialogue, innovation and public participation,” he said. Plans range from lamp-lighting ceremonies, plays and Anganwadi outreach to plantation drives cleanliness campaigns and health camps.