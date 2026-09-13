Fate of 39,000 Rajasthan candidates sealed as second phase of urban body polls ends

JAIPUR: With voting for Rajasthan’s urban local body elections concluding on Friday, the fate of 38,889 candidates contesting across 10,167 wards in 309 bodies has been sealed in electronic voting machines. Counting will be held on September 14.

The focus of the BJP and Congress has now shifted to the formation of governing boards. Fearing poaching and cross-voting, both parties have begun moving candidates to hotels and resorts ahead of elections for mayors and chairpersons on September 21. The second phase, covering 147 urban bodies, saw a turnout of 71.69%.

Jaipur registered 63.55% voting, while Jodhpur recorded 71.95%—the highest among the major municipal corporations. The first phase, held across 162 bodies on September 9, recorded 76.41% turnout.

The higher turnout in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur compared with the previous civic elections has prompted both parties to reassess their projections.

The BJP remains hopeful of forming boards in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Alwar, though party sources expect close contests in Bikaner, Ajmer, Pali and Bharatpur.