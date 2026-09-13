Fate of 39,000 Rajasthan candidates sealed as second phase of urban body polls ends

JAIPUR: With voting for Rajasthan’s urban local body elections concluding on Friday, the fate of 38,889 candidates contesting across 10,167 wards in 309 bodies has been sealed in electronic voting machines. Counting will be held on September 14.
The focus of the BJP and Congress has now shifted to the formation of governing boards. Fearing poaching and cross-voting, both parties have begun moving candidates to hotels and resorts ahead of elections for mayors and chairpersons on September 21. The second phase, covering 147 urban bodies, saw a turnout of 71.69%.
Jaipur registered 63.55% voting, while Jodhpur recorded 71.95%—the highest among the major municipal corporations. The first phase, held across 162 bodies on September 9, recorded 76.41% turnout.
The higher turnout in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur compared with the previous civic elections has prompted both parties to reassess their projections.
The BJP remains hopeful of forming boards in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Alwar, though party sources expect close contests in Bikaner, Ajmer, Pali and Bharatpur.
BJP state president Madan Rathore reached Jaipur before polling concluded and reviewed reports from organisational leaders across the state. Several candidates were subsequently brought together for what the party described as training camps before being moved to different locations.
The Congress has also begun collecting body-wise feedback and making arrangements to keep its candidates together. With close results expected in several bodies, independents and rebels could play a key role in board formation. The polls are being seen as an important political test for the Bhajan Lal Sharma government.
Stakes high for Cong
For the Congress, the results will indicate if it is regaining ground in urban Rajasthan ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls. The Bharat Adivasi Party in Vagad, BSP in the Matsya region, RLP in Marwar, CPM in Shekhawati and AAP in some areas could also affect the direct BJP-Congress contests.