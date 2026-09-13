JP Nadda promises support to Andhra's Quantum Bio Valley

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has responded positively to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s proposal to accord national project status to the proposed Quantum Bio Valley in Amaravati.

He assured that the Centre would extend its support to the establishment of the Quantum Bio Valley, and a technical team would be sent to Amaravati to discuss the initiative.

Nadda and Naidu formally inaugurated the newly established Critical Care Block and Integrated Public Health Laboratory at the Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday. At a programme held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika, the Union Health Minister and the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated 10 Critical Care Blocks and 12 Integrated Public Health Laboratories, established across the state at a cost of `249 crore.

The new facilities have added 500 critical care beds to the State’s healthcare infrastructure. They include state-of-the-art operation theatres and ultrasound facilities, besides specialised services in cardiology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery. These facilities will make advanced emergency medical care more accessible to poor and middle-class families, and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for medical treatment. The Union Health Minister appreciated the Sanjeevani programme of the AP government.

Nadda said the Centre would check the possibility of implementing the programme at the national level. He said the Centre would extend its support to the state government’s initiatives aimed at early detection and prevention of diseases.