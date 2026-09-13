Kharge calls raids on Jarkiholi's family ‘politically motivated’, challenges ED to make evidence public

BENGALURU: Stating that central investigative agencies were being used to target Opposition leaders, Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches on properties linked to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his family as “politically motivated” and challenged the agency to place the evidence against them in the public domain.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the CBI, Income Tax Department and ED were functioning at the direction of the Centre. “CBI, I-T and ED are all caged parrots. They are puppets of the Central government which directs these agencies to torture opposition leaders,” he added. Kharge claimed that 196 raids had been conducted in ten years but had resulted in only two convictions, with 98 per cent of the raids targeting opposition leaders.

Questioning the ED’s release of press notes following the searches, he said allegations could not be treated as established facts merely because the agency had issued a statement. “How many press notes have been issued? 196 press notes have been issued. How many convictions have there been? Two. So what?” he said.

“Are you declaring my colleague guilty based on a press note? In that case, I will issue a press note as he is not guilty. Will you believe it? I will release a press note saying Amit Shah is corrupt; will you believe it?” he said.

He challenged the ED to make the evidence public and said the issue could then be debated in the upcoming three-day special session of the Karnataka legislature. “Present the facts, make them public, and we will debate the matter. Lay whatever evidence you have on the table so that it can be discussed publicly,” he said.