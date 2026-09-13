Unified payment, not BRICS currency, on the table: MEA

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal to create a BRICS currency, India said on Saturday after the conclusion of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, while stressing that the grouping is instead exploring greater use of local currencies for trade and payments.

“There is no proposal for a BRICS currency as of now,” MEA Secretary Sudhakar Dalela said, clarifying India’s position amid growing global debate over de-dollarisation and efforts to reduce dependence on the US dollar in cross-border trade.

Dalela said BRICS countries have been discussing ways to expand intra-BRICS trade and deepen engagement with the global business community.

“All these questions about trade in local currency, the purpose is how we can do more with BRICS trade and how we can engage with the global business community,” he said.

He said BRICS leaders have agreed that local currency settlement is a practical mechanism that could help reduce transaction costs in bilateral trade while providing businesses and countries with an additional option for cross-border payments and settlements. “We believe local currency settlement is a practical mechanism to reduce transaction costs in bilateral trade,” Dalela said.