A shot in the arm for rural healthcare

The Medical Equipment Project began with financial support from generous philanthropists Arun Ajitsariya and Harsh Ajitsariya through their family organisation Kishandayal Rameshwar Charity Trust. Under this novel project, machinery worth `1.25 crore has been installed at the district hospital.

In the first phase of the project, a C-arm machine costing over `30 lakh and other essential resources related to the orthopaedics department were installed. In the second phase, the project provided financial support of `80 lakh for the state-of-the-art machinery related to the general surgery department. Under the third phase of the project, the x-ray wing of the hospital was upgraded by installing a digital radiography system worth `15 lakhs with financial support from Anoj Ajeetsaria. With this facility, 3,000 x-rays are taken out every month, ensuring poor patients are not compelled to travel to bigger towns for accessing basic diagnostics.

Significantly, it is not just patients, but also doctors, who are delighted at receiving the modern equipments. Dr Sukhvir Khichar, an orthopedic surgeon at the Ratangarh government hospital, said, “Earlier, I often got worried looking at the surging patient count and an increasing number of referrals at the hospital, as the machines were not adequate and advanced enough.

But, in the last two years, since we received the C-arm machine, orthopedic surgeries have become less difficult. This machine provides us real-time, laser-guided x-rays and allows us to perform complex surgeries, which we could not even do earlier.” He added that the hospital has performed over 120 orthopedic surgeries since the machine was installed.

Similarly, on receiving the laparoscopic machine, general surgeries can now be performed at the hospital with minimal efforts. Dr S S Kaswan, a general surgeon at the hospital, remarks, “The machines the hospital received under the project are manufactured by the world’s top companies.

These advanced leproscopic and laser machines help perform surgeries with minimal incision, leading to early recovery and healing. The anesthesia work station the hospital received is proving to be a life savior. Now, we are assured of uninterrupted oxygen supply even for surgeries that last long. It was tedious to perform such surgeries earlier due to manual oxygen supply. Also, the sterilisation machine eliminates the chances of infection during surgeries.”