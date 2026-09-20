Chirag Paswan plans to talk to Gen Z in Patna on September 24

PATNA: After JD(U), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has decided to organise a youth-focussed programme titled “Youth Bole Toh” in Patna. Party national president and Union minister Chirag Paswan will interact directly with young people on September 24. The event will be held at Veterinary College Ground and will focus particularly on engaging Gen Z participants in discussions about issues affecting their education and careers.

Bihar state chief of the party, Surendra Vivek, said the participants will have the chance to raise questions and share suggestions on education, employment, skill development, entrepreneurship and technology during the interaction.

The programme will address challenges associated with the digital era and the changing nature of work and opportunities for young people. “Preparations for the event were overseen at a meeting held at the party headquarters in Patna. The party’s youth wing has been given responsibility for organising and coordinating the event,” Vivek said. Party leaders said workers are working at the grassroots to connect young people with the programme and encourage participation.