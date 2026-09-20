CM Naidu asks officials to assess drought-like condition in Andhra Pradesh by October 1

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to scientifically assess the prevailing drought-like conditions in the State, and declare drought-affected mandals by October 1. At an official meeting at his camp office on Saturday, Naidu reviewed the rainfall deficit, drought impact, status of agricultural and horticultural crops, problems faced by farmers and drinking water availability.
He stressed the need for taking advance measures to prevent crop loss and drinking water shortage. Officials informed the CM that a preliminary assessment for the 2026 Kharif season indicated drought-like conditions in 513 mandals across 28 districts.
The situation was classified as severe in 268 mandals and moderate in 245 mandals. The assessment was based on information from six departments, covered rainfall, crop cultivation, groundwater levels, soil moisture, satellite imagery and water storage in reservoirs, they said. The Agriculture Department will undertake a field-level assessment of crop and yield loss under the supervision of District Collectors.
Collectors have been directed to submit proposals for drought relief to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department by September 24. The proposals will be examined by the State-level committee on September 29. Naidu directed officials to send monthly reports to the Centre on the drought situation in the State.
A sum of Rs 190 crore has already been allocated for protecting horticultural crops, he said, directing officials to accord top priority to the sector.
Officials briefed him on the possible impact of El Nino, stating that crops under 1,357 Rythu Seva Kendras in 21 districts had been identified as being in the high-risk category. Orange, sweet lime, mango, red chilli, onion and vegetable crops spread over 17,916 hectares are expected to be vulnerable to the impact of El Nino, they said.
With water availability declining, the CM called for greater use of micro-irrigation to cover larger areas with less water.
Officials said four key services under the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project had been brought under the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp governance platform for farmers. Naidu directed them to ensure that people do not face drinking water shortage anywhere in the state. In areas dependent on borewells, water should be supplied through tankers. Officials should take advance measures to prevent a drinking water crisis in Visakhapatnam.
An emergency meeting with engineers and contractors should be convened to expedite drinking water project works, he said.
The CM also asked officials to explore measures to fill reservoirs near Visakhapatnam on a war-footing. He directed them to speed up the works to divert water to Meghadrigadda through a pipeline from the Polavaram Left Main Canal under Package No. 8.