‘Gori Beauty’ in high demand in Bihar regions

PATNA: Pakistan-manufactured ‘Gori Beauty’ and ‘Chandani Whitening’ creams are in great demand in Bihar’s Kosi and Seemanchal regions, luring hundreds of men and women into this lucrative business.

The racket thriving in districts close to the Nepal border in Bihar came to light following the seizure of a huge consignment of the banned items from the border by SSB personnel. The creams were being smuggled into Bihar through Nepal.

The seizure alerted the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which issued instructions to SSB and the state police to step up surveillance on the border to check smuggling of banned items.

Following the recovery, the state health department and drug control cell stepped up surveillance in Bhagalpur and other districts of the Kosi and Seemanchal regions. “Separate teams have been assigned the task to check the smuggling of such items,” a DIG posted in the Kosi—Semanchal region said. The CDSCO has banned the sale of both creams manufactured by companies based in Pakistan’s Lahore. An investigation found harmful heavy metals and toxic elements such as mercury in both creams at levels several times higher than the prescribed limits.