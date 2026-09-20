Life gave lemons & she made pickles

ASSAM : Runumi Saikia was still a bubbly schoolgirl when life dealt a blow to her. The deaths of her parents, within two years of each other, thrust the responsibility of her two sisters and a brother onto her shoulders.

Born in Assam’s Sivasagar district, Runumi was around 18 when she began taking private tuition. It was at this age that she also started making and selling pickles and pithas—traditional delicacies made mainly from rice flour, coconut, sesame and jaggery. What began as a means to keep her family afloat would eventually become a lifelong journey of sacrifice and entrepreneurship.

Today, she sells her products under the brand name Tripti. But it took her years of struggle to make it this far.

Runumi was at her wit’s end after losing her father, who ran a modest shop from rented premises. Before she could come to terms with his death, tragedy struck again with the loss of her mother. Suddenly, she was worrying not only about her own education and that of her siblings, but also about how the family would survive. Her brother, then around 13, briefly tried to run the family shop before eventually giving up the business.

With no source of income left, Runumi began knocking on doors in her neighbourhood, asking families if their children needed private tuition. Some hired her. At the same time, she taught herself to make pickles and pithas, selling them to villagers. The money helped keep the household going. But the demands of survival left little time for school or studies. Eventually, she dropped out after Class XII, choosing her family’s future over her own education.