Where dusk brings the light of knowledge

UTTARAKHAND : As dusk settles over villages on the fringes of Jim Corbett National Park, children with responsibilities bigger than their age begin arriving at modest classrooms. For them, the evening does not mark the end of the day. It signals the beginning of school.

Behind the classrooms is Navendu Mathpal, an English lecturer at Government Inter College, Dhela, in the Ramnagar area of Uttarakhand. For the past six years, Mathpal and a small group of teachers have worked to educate children hit by poverty, displacement and disaster.

Under the banner of Rachnatmak Shikshak Mandal, or the Creative Teachers’ Collective, the team now runs three evening schools in rural Ramnagar. Supported through community contributions, the centres reach more than 400 children. The initiative took shape after the devastating floods in the Kosi river in 2020. “When I saw the condition of children who had once attended school but were now deprived of education, I resolved to do whatever I could with my time, effort and personal resources,” Mathpal recalled

On November 26, 2020—Constitution Day—Mathpal and his colleagues opened the Jyotiba Phule Evening School at Puchhdi village. The plan was to run classes for three months and help children who could not attend regular school.

A visit to Puchhdi, however, revealed the scale of the challenge. “We discovered that nearly 80% of the children were going to school. Many were working as labourers,” Mathpal said. “We decided to hold classes in the evening so that they could study after work.” The volunteers erected a temporary shelter at the site and began teaching there.