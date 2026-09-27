A reaction against the odds

WEST BENGAL : For 30-year-old Netai Aditya, the journey from a remote village in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district to a PhD in organic synthesis and catalysis has meant negotiating financial hardship at almost every stage of his education. Born into a poor family in Tentulmuri, close to Kharagpur railway station, Netai now has his eyes set on a post-doctoral position at a good university in Europe or the US. His research has been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Tentulmuri, in the Kharagpur Gramin area, has around 800 residents. About 40 per cent belong to the SC/ST communities, 40 per cent to the minority community and the remaining 20 per cent to the general category. The village, located around 140 km from Kolkata and about 15 km from the IIT-Kharagpur campus, has two state government-aided educational institutions — Tentulmuri Prathamik Vidyalaya and Tentulmuri Ramkrishna Sikshma Niketan, a higher secondary school with 600 students.

Most students come from poor families dependent on agriculture, small poultry farms and 100-day jobs under the MNREGA scheme. There is no private English-medium kindergarten in the village or its immediate vicinity.

For families struggling to meet everyday expenses, higher education has often remained a distant prospect. Netai’s own education was shaped by those constraints.

“I came from a very poor family in Tentulmuri village. My parents work hard and run our family with the income they earn as daily-wage workers under the MNREGA’s 100-day job scheme. We also have a small plot of land where we harvest seasonal crops.