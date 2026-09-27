Drunk SUV river goes berserk in Alaknanda

NEW DELHI: A speeding SUV allegedly rammed into several parked vehicles and reportedly injured a dog in Alaknanda, South Delhi. The driver was said to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday, the video of which came out on Saturday.

According to police, a PCR complaint was received regarding rash and negligent driving at Pocket F, Gangotri Enclave, Alaknanda, wherein a vehicle allegedly hit several cars. A police team found the vehicle with three occupants in it. As the driver was found under the influence of alcohol, police initiated proceedings under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which prescribes punishment for driving under influence, and seized the vehicle.

Local residents gave joint complaint to police on Friday, alleging that a black SUV hit the closed society gates, damaged parked cars and injured a dog. When the security guards and some residents tried to stop the occupants of the vehicle, they attempted to flee the spot.

Later, a case under sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was lodged at the Chittaranjan Park police station.