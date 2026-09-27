Karnataka engineer missing for two weeks as govt fails to clear dues to contractors

GADAG : An engineer from Gadag has gone missing after leaving behind a letter, stating that he was being harassed by subcontractors who had not been paid for the work carried out as the state government was yet to release funds. Though he has stated in the letter that he was ending his life by suicide, there is no proof that he has taken the extreme step, as the police are yet to conclude investigation.

Parvez Dharwad, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) with the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) from Gadag, has been missing for the last two weeks and his family members have filed a complaint at the Betageri Extension police station in Gadag city.

In his letter, Parvez has stated that he was deeply distressed because funds worth crores of rupees have not been released to the subdivision contractors. Parvez wrote the letter to the executive engineer (EE) on September 12 and left the city the next day, telling his family that he was going to Bengaluru to attend a meeting. His family members filed the police complaint on September 16.

Parvez stated in the letter that subdivision contractors harassed him by visiting his home frequently and making phone calls asking him about the payments due to them. He stated that it severely impacted his mental health.