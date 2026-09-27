Kolkata Diary | ISI to raise height of side walks around hostels

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, has decided to elevate the side-walks along the hostels so students do not have to wade through water in the hostels, according to the ISI sources. The decision was taken at a meeting between the students and ISI administration a day after a section of students blocked the institute’s main gate for two hours on Thursday evening to protest waterlogging. An ISI official said they have decided to examine the elevation of the side-by-side walk through the MTech, ladies, CV Raman and research scholars’ hostels and subways connecting the hostel campus and the administrative campus.

Senior police officers moved in major reshuffle

The state government has effected a major reshuffle in the Kolkata police administration by transferring several senior IPS officers, including STF IGP Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam and Intelligence Branch (IB) DIG Bholanath Pandey, according to a recent notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs Department. Among the key changes in Kolkata Police, STF Inspector General of Police Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, replacing Devendra Prakash Singh. Singh, an additional police commissioner in Kolkata, has been transferred as the IG of the IB, North Bengal.