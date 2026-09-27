Lawyer turned granite mogul’s dark shadow

R Veeramani, the multi-millionaire who now finds himself at the centre of a case of alleged sexual assault of minors, had a story of business setbacks and recovery that he would recount at industry gatherings. A lawyer practising in the Madras High Court, he entered the granite trade after his father’s oil business ran into troubles.

At a gathering in Chennai in 2009, he recalled leasing a quarry and securing Japanese buyers before the oil crisis of the early 1970s disrupted business. He fared no better in his ventures into potato chips and magnetic iron. He then returned to granite, putting his legal practice on hold in 1976. Three decades later, he told his audience, his company supplied stone to 60 countries, its products finding a place in buildings, monuments and memorials in India and abroad.

Founded in 1972, GEM Granites brought Veeramani both standing in India’s stone industry and passage into Tamil Nadu’s corridors of power, where he moved easily among politicians and film stars. He also became the founding president of the association, now known as the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry.

Since his arrest on August 29, police have been examining allegations of sexual assault that they say may date back to the 1980s. The case has also put senior police officers under the scanner due to complaints which allegedly reached them long before the bizman was held.