Mata Amritanandamayi Devi turned selfless service into global movement: Amit Shah

KOLLAM : Mata Amritanandamayi Devi transformed selfless service from an individual virtue into a global movement, Home Minister Amit Shah has said. Inaugurating the public function to mark the 73rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi here on Saturday, Shah described her as one of the few people whose entire life had been devoted to service.

“Many people have a spirit of service, but very few are able to institutionalise it. Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has not only institutionalised her spirit of service, but transformed it into a global movement,” Shah said. He said institutions, governments, panchayats and corporations played a role in managing society, but compassion was what brought people together. He said Mata Amritanandamayi Devi had helped millions of people in India and across the world develop a sense of empathy towards one another’s joys and suffering.

Reflecting on his association with Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Shah recalled the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, saying it was when he was first introduced to her humanitarian work. He said 1,200 houses were built for the earthquake-affected, along with a town hall, educational and healthcare infra, water supply and drainage, effectively creating a village.

Shah also cited the organisation’s interventions during Gujarat earthquake, the tsunami, the Uttarakhand disaster and the Covid pandemic, saying these efforts had established an exemplary model of service.

He highlighted the network of 86 Amrita Vidyalayams across the country and said more than one million trees had been planted as part of environmental initiatives.