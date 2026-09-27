Old strokes, new stories

After returning to Manipur, he organised exhibitions to spread awareness. He began working on Subika more intensely after joining Manipur University. During his PhD fieldwork, he came across many Subika manuscript paintings in very bad shape and felt the government was not doing enough to preserve them.

Sapha says Subika is mostly mystical and related to divination and astronomy, while his Modern Subika has a broader theme and depicts Manipuri culture. He draws on old manuscripts relating to mythology, folktales, belief systems and practices.

“Unlike traditions influenced by Vaishnavism, Subika does not mainly depict recognisable Hindu deities such as Krishna or Vishnu. Instead, it uses simplified figures, symbolic motifs, organic lines, flattened space, and restrained colours. The paintings are closely connected to the accompanying texts and convey ideas related to cosmology, astrology, rituals, divination, and traditional knowledge,” Sapha says. There are few materials in the public domain, but Sapha believes Subika manuscript paintings date from before the advent of Vaishnavite traditions in Manipur in the 15th century.

“Subika is rooted in Manipur’s manuscript tradition. These manuscripts are rare and unknown to today’s society. With the tradition considered almost extinct, I am trying to reintroduce it to contemporary society through my Modern Subika,” he says. He works with drawings and paintings found in Subika manuscripts, many of which remain outside the public domain, reinterpreting their visual language for contemporary audiences.

In 2020, Penguin engaged Sapha to illustrate a book introducing Subika to readers in Manipur and beyond. He created 24 illustrations for the 12-chapter book on mythology. He later illustrated another Penguin book.