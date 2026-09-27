Taking aim at dreams, just a shot at a time

MAHARASHTRA : It is rightly said that a child’s early traits shape the adult they become. For rifle shooter Sonam Maskar, that potential became visible soon after she participated in school-level competitions and then enrolled in a rifle-shooting academy in extended suburbs of Mumbai.

Sonam’s father, Uttam Maskar, who is a master in sociology, recalls how the family initially had little idea that rifle shooting would eventually become his daughter’s career.

“We have three children — two daughters and a son — and initially all of them were interested in chess. However, Sonam started drifting away from chess gradually and developed interest in other sports. At school, she participated in several major sports but had a particular liking for rifle shooting,” Uttam said. To confirm whether Sonam had an aptitude for air rifle shooting, her parents started searching for shooting academies in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and found a well-established academy in Panvel.

“We went to Panvel, where competitions in different air-rifle categories were being held. Sonam was one of the participants. The academy told us that they would call us and inform us about her performance,” Uttam recalled.

The family then left for their home in Mumbai’s western suburbs. But soon after they reached home, following a journey of nearly one-and-a-half hours, they received an unexpected phone call.

“The academy told us that Sonam had performed very well and could participate in a state-level air-rifle shooting competition in Kolhapur the very next day. They had enrolled her as a participant. We had very little time to travel more than 400 kilometres,” Uttam said. They left for Kolhapur and reached in time for the competition, he added.